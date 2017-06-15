

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky Italia said it has secured exclusive live rights to all UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches from the 2018/19 season through to 2020/21.



In Italy, Sky has acquired exclusive TV rights to over 340 matches on all platforms.



The new Champions League format will feature four Italian teams (up from two plus one at qualifiers in the current format) increasing the minimum number of games featuring Italian teams by 70% vs the average over the last five years.



