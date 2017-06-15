

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is lower on Thursday on a stronger yen and following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 88.03 points or 0.44 percent to 19,795.49, off a low of 19,755.34



Among the major exporters, Canon is higher by almost 2 percent and Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, while Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent.



Western Digital said that several of its subsidiaries have sought preliminary injunctive relief to prevent Toshiba from selling its three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with the company. Shares of Toshiba are lower by more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is declining 1 percent and Honda is down 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.7 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is rising almost 3 percent, Kajima is higher by more than 2 percent and Nippon Suisan Kaisha is advancing almost 2 percent. On the flip side, Yokohama Rubber is losing more than 4 percent, Sumco Corp. is down almost 4 percent and TDK Corp. is lower by more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan begins its two-day monetary policy meeting today and will announce its decision on Friday.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months despite signs the U.S. economy has cooled off in 2017. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to raise fed funds to between 1 percent and 1.25 percent, and will start 'gradual' shrinking of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet 'this year.'



The Dow rose 46.09 points or 0.2 percent to 21,374.56, while the Nasdaq fell 25.48 points or 0.4 percent to 6,194.89 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.43 points or 0.1 percent to 2,437.92.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures dropped on Wednesday to their lowest since November after OPEC warned the global supply glut may worsen. July WTI oil dropped $1.73 or 3.7 percent to $44.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest since November.



