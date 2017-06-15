Czech Hydrometeorological Institute



TOKYO, June 15, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) in the Czech Republic selected NEC Deutschland GmbH to provide the next generation supercomputer system utilizing NEC's scale-out LX series compute servers for their weather forecasts.NEC's scale-out LX series HPC cluster will enable the Czech Hydrometeorological Service to increase the accuracy of numerical weather forecasting and related applications, namely warning systems. Weather prediction models are increasingly complex, including rainfall, temperature, wind and related variables that have to be calculated as precisely as possible several days in advance. At the same time, regional peculiarities such as orography and terrain physiography need to be considered. In addition, the public must be made aware quickly of predictions of high impact weather events affecting daily life, including environmental risks linked to air pollution. High-performance computing (HPC) is therefore needed for running and completing weather and climate simulation jobs in time.NEC will deliver the computational power of more than 300 nodes, connected through a high-speed Mellanox EDR InfiniBand network and containing the new Intel Xeon E5-2600 v4 product family dual socket compute nodes, with a total of over 3,500 computational cores.The Supercomputer is configured for high availability, including redundant storage and power supplies, as operation is required 24x7.Moreover, the computational peak performance of this HPC cluster will be more than 80 times faster than the currently used system.This HPC solution also consists of a high-performance storage solution based on the NEC LXFS-z parallel file-system appliance, with more than 1 Petabyte of storage capacity and a bandwidth performance of more than 30 Gigabytes per second (GB/s), which are required to meet the production needs of the CHMI. This scalable ZFS-based Lustre solution also provides advanced data integrity features paired with a high density and high reliability design.The new system is scheduled to be put into operation in early 2018.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_CzechHydrometeorological.jpgCzech Hydrometeorological Institute"Reliable HPC technology by NEC shall be important both for forecast production and innovation; after Meteo-France, CHMI is the second largest contributor to the development of the ALADIN Numerical Weather Prediction System, currently used by 26 countries. Moreover, in this project, we have a specific goal to improve air quality trend forecasts in relation to meteorological conditions and the performance of air quality warning systems," said Dr. Radmila Brozkova, head of the Numerical Weather Prediction Department, CHMI."We are very happy that CHMI has selected NEC to deliver an HPC solution for their weather and climate simulations, as NEC has a very special expertise in meteorological applications. For years, we have been successfully collaborating with meteorological institutes, and we look forward to cultivating these partnerships further," said Andreas Gottlicher, Senior Sales Manager, NEC Deutschland.NEC has a long-term track record in climate research and weather forecasting and holds a leading position in the supercomputer market.About the Czech Hydrometeorological InstituteThe Czech Hydrometeorological Institute is the Czech Republic's central government institution for the fields of air quality, hydrology, water quality, climatology and meteorology, performing this function as an objective specialised service. It was established in 1919 as National Meteorological Institute. The present-day organization of the Institute covers hydrology and air quality as well. The Institute is run under the authority of the Ministry of the Environment of the Czech Republic and its main task is to establish and operate national monitoring and observation networks, create and maintain data bases of data on the condition and quality of the air and on sources of air pollution, on the condition and development of the atmosphere, and on the quantity and quality of water, and provide both climate and operating information about the condition of the atmosphere and hydrosphere, and forecasts and warnings alerting to dangerous hydrometeorological phenomena.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. 