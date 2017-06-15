Conceptual drawing of Shanghai Laogang renewable energy utilization center



Yokohama, Japan, June 15, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC) has received an order to build a municipal solid waste incineration plant in Shanghai, China. Once completed, the waste to energy plant will have the largest waste treatment capacity in the world of 6,000 tons per day (tpd). MHIEC will provide the necessary equipment for waste heat recovery and flue-gas treatment, and is working in a consortium with Hangzhou New Century Energy Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd. (HNC), a Chinese engineering firm. Delivery is slated for completion in July 2018.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MHIECShanghaiLaogang.jpgConceptual drawing of Shanghai Laogang renewable energy utilization centerThe order was received from Shanghai Laogang Solid Waste Utilization Co., Ltd. The plant will consist of eight stoker furnace incinerators, each with a 750tpd capacity. It will be situated in an area adjacent to Pudong International Airport in the eastern part of Shanghai. MHIEC will be responsible for the design of various aspects of the plant, from incinerators to flue-gas treatment system. It will also supply stokers, hydraulic units, ash extractor and - for the first time for MHIEC in China - Catalyst for NOx (nitrogen oxide) removal system. HNC will provide the waste heat boilers and flue-gas treatment system.HNC, established in 2000, is the environmental engineering arm of Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd., one of China's leading boiler manufacturers. MHIEC and HNC have built a strong track collaborating in waste to energy plant construction in China.MHIEC has completed a number of other large-scale waste to energy plant projects. In 2000 the Company delivered a plant with a treatment capacity of 4,320 tpd to Singapore, with construction now underway on an additional facility. The company also built a 3,000 tpd plant in Beijing, China. MHIEC's proven reliability and technological strength were crucial factors in its selection to construct the Shanghai plant.Demand for waste incinerator construction projects in China is expected to continue in the coming years. MHIEC will continue to work closely with its Chinese counterparts to ensure the latest facility meets the high standards of Shanghai; one of China's most advanced cities. With the successful implementation of this project the Company will continue to focus on future sales expansion.*A stoker furnace is a common feature of municipal solid waste incineration plants. The waste is combusted as it moves along on a fire grate made of heat-resistant castings.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.