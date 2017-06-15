

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. or IBM (IBM) announced Thursday an expansion of its mobile portfolio for enterprises as it continues to create analytics-driven and cognitive enabled enterprise iOS apps.



The company noted that these apps enable organizations to accelerate digital reinvention and transform how businesses engage across industries.



IBM said it is expanding its network of design and development studios and Garages across the world, which currently include Atlanta, Cupertino, Toronto, Chicago and the MobileFirst for iOS Garage in Bangalore. The company plans to add global hubs in Shanghai and Bucharest dedicated to the creation and delivery of apps across mobile platforms.



Mobile apps designed by IBM can be embedded with the cognitive capabilities of IBM Watson to deliver experiences that learn and adapt, and drive better, faster decision-making, the firm said.



IBM said its mobile partnership with Apple to deliver enterprise iOS apps continues to expand, achieving several billion dollars in signings with more than 3,800 client engagements.



In addition, new mobile client initiatives are underway to empower employees at Lufthansa Group, City Furniture, Singapore Airlines, and Japan Airlines with data and analytics.



IBM added that it is introducing new Garages dedicated to the quick design, integration and deployment of MobileFirst for iOS apps.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX