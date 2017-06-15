DNA Oyj: DNA launches new 4G subscriptions - unlimited domestic data and 10 GB of EU data included in the monthly fee

DNA PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 15 JUNE 2017 at 8:00 AM

The new subscriptions include the consumers' favourite features: unlimited Internet access in DNA's mobile network and a sizable EU data package included in the monthly fee.

DNA's three new subscriptions are DNA Nopea 4G Rajaton, DNA Nopea 4G Paketti and DNA Nopea 4G Jämpti. They are the best choice for customers who like to use their phones a lot both in Finland and in another EU country.

All new subscriptions come with unlimited domestic data and a high-speed 4G-capable Internet access of up to 100 Mbit/s, and an EU data package of 10 GB a month. The charging model for calls and messages can be selected: DNA Nopea 4G Rajaton includes unlimited calls and messages; DNA Nopea 4G Paketti contains 200 call minutes and 200 text messages; and in DNA Nopea 4G Jämpti calls and messages are charged pay-as-you-go, 7 cents per minute/message.

The new subscription types will have no effect on the existing subscriptions. The domestic pricing will remain unchanged in those subscriptions, but the EU roaming pricing will change such that the calls made and messages sent in another EU country will be subject to the domestic price and the price for EU data transfer will drop by over 90 per cent.

The new subscriptions are designed for consumer customers, and they are available through DNA's all consumer sales channels

New DNA Nopea 4G subscriptions can be found here: www.dna.fi (https://kauppa4.dna.fi/puhe) (in Finnish)

Further enquiries:

Cedric Kamtsan, Vice President, Handset Business, DNA Oyj, tel. +358 44 906 2377, cedric.kamtsan@dna.fi

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor relations, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi (mailto:marja.makinen@dna.fi)

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DNA Oyj via Globenewswire

