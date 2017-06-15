

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth held steady in April after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed a shopping-day-adjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March, which was revised up from a 3.9 percent gain reported earlier.



The measure has been rising since May 2016.



Sales of non-food products grew 4.0 percent annually in April and total food sales increased by 3.7 percent.



