Sympa Increases Transparency Within Organisations

Sympa has expanded its already comprehensive HR solution by acquiring Pulse, an employee-engagement application created by Finnish mobile-B2B software specialist, Apped. Pulse will be integrated into Sympa's end-to-end HR-solution. Organisations will be able to measure and enhance wellbeing at work by actively listening to employees through real-time Pulse surveys.

Sympa HR's selection of mobile tools is growing. Pulse will be available to Sympa HR users during 2017. The new application, Pulse, makes it easy to take the pulse of an organisation with fast and agile employee surveys that anonymously capture and share co-workers' feelings on different topics. Pulse is a real-time measurement tool that allows easy capturing of co-workers' feelings, picking up topics and following weak signals within the organisation.

Pulse will make Sympa HR even more effective for organisations that have chosen a low-hierarchy structure, and that aspire to transparency and dynamic decision making. With Pulse, anyone can start a topic or share ideas, and the results are available for the entire organization to follow-up, in real-time.

"Research increasingly suggests that organisations often fail due to an inflexible, hierarchical management structure, that drives skilled employees to leave," says Keijo Karjalainen, Sympa's CEO and Co-Founder. "In contrast empowered companies with engaged employees are the businesses that will create tomorrow's success stories. We want to help our users empowering their teams and removing slow decision making structures."

Pulse surveys ensure Sympa HR users are even better equipped to meet whatever human resource challenges come their way. "Modern HR puts employees first," Karjalainen continues, "and this is reflected in SympaHR's cutting edgeSaaS-based service that offers speed, accessibility, mobile and an employee-oriented approach."

Apped CEO Peter Lindberg tells the story behind the Pulse deal: "To Apped, Pulse was first and foremost a way to show how our cloud platform enables a new way of building b2b applications. It quickly became apparent to us that the Pulse application addressed a huge demand for change within organisations. And still the popularity of the application and the hundreds of pilot clients even left us a bit surprised. We wanted to find a home for Pulse where our vision of modern organisations is shared and where the solution is given the best possible chance to be part of improving working life for people in thousands of companies and organisations. Integrated into SympaHR Pulse gives customers a foundation, that gives them the means to put employee wellbeing at heart of their business."

The Pulse mobile application integrates with corporate IT systems, and optimises the data gathered for ease of use. At present, Pulse users have to sign in with their Microsoft Office 365 account, but in the near future Sympa will include Puse within the Sympa HR solution's suite of tools. Employees can start using the application simply by downloading the application in their smartphones.

