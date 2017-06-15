Wirecard Malaysia Provides Omni-channel Payment Transaction Platform for Amway

MUNICH and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard, the leading company for payment and internet technology, is in collaboration with Amway, the world's no 1 direct selling company as rated by the Direct Selling News Global 100*. Wirecard provided a single integrated omni-channel payment transaction platform for Amway Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore. This allows Amway to have a single payment interface without dealing with integration complexity with multiple acquirers and various payment methods for both in-store and online transactions.

Beyond transaction authorisation, the platform that Wirecard provides enables a single consolidated view of all transactions across all channels in a single portal, allowing user-defined queries for a greater understanding of payment information which is useful to finance.

"We are delighted that we've partnered with Amway Business Services Asia Pacific Sdn. Bhd. to deliver shared services to Amway's business across the region to customers in Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore. Our collaboration allows Amway to leverage on Wirecard's infrastructure and capability and move beyond the conventional payment modes to offer transaction payment solutions to Amway's customers", said Jeffry Ho, Regional Managing Director at Wirecard.

*Published in the June 2017 edition of Direct Selling News, based on 2016 revenue.

