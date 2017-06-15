Espoo, Finland, 2017-06-15 07:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 15 JUNE 2017, AT 08.30



Niitty shopping centre, implemented by SRV above Niittykumpu metro station, opened its doors



The SRV-implemented Niitty shopping centre was officially opened on 15 June. The shopping centre, built above Niittykumpu metro station, will provide excellent daily services to thousands of present and future residents of the area. The Niitty shopping centre's premises cover approximately 7,000 m2, and all of the shopping centre's business premises have been leased.



"Niitty is in many ways a different kind of shopping centre. It has been built on the Western Metro line and the centre therefore offers direct access to the metro, just like the Kamppi shopping centre in central Helsinki. Niitty is also special due to the fact that two SRV-built residential towers, a total of 300 apartments, will rise above the shopping centre. One of the buildings has already been completed, and the topping out ceremony for Espoo's tallest residential tower building has just been celebrated," says SRV Account Director Toni Kankare.



The Niitty shopping centre has two large daily consumer goods stores: K-Supermarket and S-Market. In the main walkway, immediately next to the metro escalators and lifts, are located R-kioski, Subway and Kotipizza as well as Jungle Juice Bar. Café services are provided in the shopping centre by Espresso House and Muki&Keittiö. The main walkway is also home to Fast & Furry, the pet supplies specialist, as well as Alko and the barber-hairdressers Piiu Pop and Bob&Bangs. Niitty also has two restaurants, Deliroom UkkoHauki and Futo, which offers Chinese cuisine. In addition, the shopping centre features Luontaistuntija, Bieder-kukkakauppa and Tapiola Juhlapuku stores.



A two-storey parking facility, named Huippuparkki, for residents' parking has also been built in connection with the Metro Centre. In addition, a two-storey parking facility is located above the daily consumer goods stores for the shared use of business premises' customers and metro park&ride users.



The SRV-developed Niitty was sold to OP-Vuokratuotto special investment fund in 2015, and it was handed over to the client at the beginning of June.



"The development of the Niittykumpu area is a very good example of SRV's expertise and innovative project development. In Niittykumpu, we brought together a group of investors with our plans. In collaboration with them, we made a proposal to the City of Espoo to develop the Niittykumpu area, and this has now resulted in the construction of the new buildings," explains Kankare.



With the opening of the new SRV-implemented Metro Centre, the old Niittytori shopping centre will be demolished, to be replaced by housing. In the second phase of the area development project, the intention is to construct three buildings, comprising a total of more than 200 housing units. Construction of the second phase will begin during 2017.



For further information:



Toni Kankare, Account Director, SRV, +358 44 501 0210 Tiina Niemi, Communications Manager, SRV, tel. +358 40 502 7549



www.srv.fi



You can also find us in the social media:



Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



SRV - Building for life