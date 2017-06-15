

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced data showing Cosentyx or secukinumab shows sustained improvements in the signs and symptoms for active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) at 3 years, consistent with previous findings in active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) at 3 years. New data also show Cosentyx provides rapid and sustained pain relief in patients with active PsA out to 2 years.



Cosentyx is the only fully human interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor to demonstrate 3-year efficacy and safety in Phase III studies of both AS and PsA, which are life-long debilitating inflammatory diseases. Cosentyx is also used to treat moderate-to-severe psoriasis, which is significant as up to 8 in 10 patients with PsA also have psoriasis.



In the MEASURE 1 extension study, 80% of AS patients consistently achieved an ASAS 20 response (Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society response criteria) at 3 years. This was consistent with previous findings from the FUTURE 1 study in active PsA where Cosentyx demonstrated sustained improvements in the signs and symptoms of disease in approximately 80% of patients at 3 years as measured by ACR 20 response.



