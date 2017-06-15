

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 3-day low of 78.97 against the yen and more than a 2-week low of 1.0551 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.65 and 1.0437, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 0.7208 and 1.5564 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7270 and 1.5428, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 77.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the aussie, 0.70 against the greenback and 1.59 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX