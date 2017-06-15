

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), an active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industries company, announced late Wednesday the appointment of Jim Swanson as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The company also appointed Peter Rauch as the Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer. Both appointments will take effect July 1.



Swanson will fill the position currently held by Tom Cusick, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1. Swanson and Rauch will report to Cusick.



Swanson served as Columbia's Senior Global Financial Analyst from 2003 to 2004, as Finance Manager from 2005 to 2008 and as Director of Strategic and Financial Planning from 2009 to 2015 when he was named Vice President of Finance.



In his new role, Rauch will lead the company's newly-formed transformation office, which is being established as part of the on-going business assessment launched by the company in the first quarter of 2017.



Currently serving as the company's Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer since August 2016, Rauch joined the company in January 2008 as Retail Accounting Manager.



