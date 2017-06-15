FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 15 June 2017 08:45 EEST



1,000 MW of the bids of the Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund were selected in the Russian wind auction. Fortum's stake in the wind investment fund is 50%. The bids are for projects to be commissioned during the years 2018-2022 with a price corresponding to approximately EUR 115-135 per MWh. The projects will be covered by Capacity Supply Agreements (CSA) for a period of 15 years.



The investments decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis within the total mandate of the wind investment fund. Fortum's equity stake in the wind investment fund totals a maximum of RUB 15 billion (currently approximately EUR 240 million).



Fortum announced the establishment of the wind investment fund on 27 April 2017.



A total of 1,900 MW for the years 2018-2022 was available in the Russian wind auctions held from 29 May to 9 June 2017. The bids in the auction totalled 2,491 MW.



Fortum Corporation Måns Holmberg, Acting Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications



Additional information: Investor Relations & Financial Communications, Måns Holmberg, tel. +358 44 518 1518, Rauno Tiihonen, tel. +358 10 453 6150, Pirjo Lifländer +358 40 643 3317, and investors@fortum.com



Investor news on 27 April 2017: Fortum and RUSNANO establish investment partnership to create possibility to capture CSA wind opportunity in Russia



