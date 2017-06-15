NICOSIA, CYPRUS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM

15 June 2017

Atalaya Mining plc

("Atalaya Mining" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM and 2016 Report and Accounts

Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM) announces that it will host its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 12:00 (CEST) on Thursday, 13 July 2017 at the Rio Tinto Mine, La Dehesa s/n, Minas de Riotinto, 21660 Huelva, Spain. A circular to shareholders, incorporating the notice of the Company's AGM for 2017, together with forms of proxy and forms of instruction and the 2016 Report and Accounts are being mailed today to registered shareholders.

Copies of the meeting materials are available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com, and also under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Newgate Communications Charlie Chichester / James Ash / +44 20 7680 6550 (Financial PR) James Browne ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Canaccord Genuity Martin Davison / Henry Fitzgerald- +44 20 7523 8000 (NOMAD and Joint O'Connor / James Asensio Broker) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Capital Markets Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom +44 20 7236 1010 (Joint Broker) Rider ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information on the Company's activities, visit www.atalayamining.com.

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



