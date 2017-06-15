Highlights The People Behind The Open Source Technology That Powers 28% Of The Web

Torque Magazine, the leading digital publication for WordPress news, today announced its Faces of WordPress campaign, a community-centered project that celebrates the people behind WordPress and the projects they create that collectively drive WordPress forward.

A WP Engine publication, Torque Magazine aims to showcase the collaborative environment that makes WordPress one of the most powerful open-source projects in the world. Today, WordPress powers 28% of the web with contributors around the globe writing code, translating the software, hosting WordCamps, reviewing themes, managing support forums and more. It is a reflection of the vibrancy and commitment of the community that has helped to and will continue to drive WordPress' success.

"WordPress has quickly become the most widely adopted CMS, thanks to the many developers that volunteer time to make it a success," said Mary Ellen Dugan, CMO, WP Engine. "Faces of WordPress will celebrate these important contributions by exploring the various projects and how they benefit the WordPress community more broadly."

Launching at WordCamp Europe, Faces of WordPress builds on WP Engine's corporate value of "Committed to Give Back". As a leader in WordPress, WP Engine consistently gives back to the open-source community in a range of ways - through its editorially independent Torque Magazine, digital marketing publication Velocitize, sponsorships, funding, contributions, event support and more.

To follow the Faces of WordPress, visit torquemag.io/faces-of-wp/, find Torque on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or with the hashtag facesofwp.

About Torque Magazine

Torque Magazine is a leading resource for WordPress news, equipping new and advanced WordPress users with expert insights and information to help them create, grow, and optimize their WordPress sites and build better experiences online. Along with three staff members, Torque features content from a collection of writers, each with different skill-sets and experiences with WordPress. Since its debut in July 2013, at WordCamp San Francisco, Torque has been on the forefront of news and events in the WordPress community. Torque is a WP Engine publication though maintains complete editorial independence.

About WP Engine

WP Engine is the world's leading WordPress digital experience platform that gives enterprises and agencies the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine's combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 60,000 companies across over 140 countries to provide counsel and support helping brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in San Francisco, California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England; and Limerick, Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005940/en/

Contacts:

WP Engine

Eric Jones, 917-488-4214

press@wpengine.com