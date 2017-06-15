World's First Phone App For British and International Filmmaking Community Set To Be The Next Big Digital Disruptor

SYDNEY, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first of its kind smart phone networking app for the British and international filmmaking and creative communities has recently made its debut, after approval by Apple and Google for worldwide release on their respective app stores.

The brainchild of Australian indie filmmaker Kosta Nikas and app creator Peter Lord, the aptly named Green Room hopes to be the game changer in the filmmaking and creative space.

"Our mission is to ensure that in this networking space our British filmmaking colleagues and cast, crew and creatives in every country are equipped with all the necessary tools and features that will help them create and crew projects, build their network, find jobs and advance their careers, no matter where they live or travel to!" say founders Peter Lord and Kosta Nikas.

The Green Room has already attracted industry support who say such digital disruption is a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

"It's a great networking tool for our indie filmmakers. The more resources and support we provide them, the more we stimulate growth and employment in our sector," says Adam Scott, Spectrum Films (Alien, Lion, Hacksaw Ridge) Fox Studios Australia.

"A smart and useful app for our indie filmmaking community; great tool for production managers" says Vicki Betihavas, Live Producer (Woody Harrelson's Lost in London).

As with any new social networking application, The Green Room's success depends on its relevance and ability to serve the needs and aspirations of its members and no doubt investor groups in this space will be carefully monitoring its progress. After all, who wouldn't want to have owned just 1 percent of Facebook?

"It is early days but we are constantly developing new important features and are also encouraged by the fact that within days of release we had members in over 25 countries including the United Kingdom" say Lord and Nikas.

According to a 2015 DCMS report, the film, television, radio industry in the UK employed 260,000 people in 2013 amounting to 1.7 billion pounds in wages, 80% of which were freelancers, 29% aged under 30 and more than 5,000 graduates a year entering the sector.

