Caffe Vergnano @ Budapest World of Coffee 2017

TURIN, Italy, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Until June 15, Caffe Vergnano will be present at the World of Coffee in Budapest, the most important trade fair in Europe dedicated to coffee and the latest trends.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460172/Caffe_Vergnano_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523547/Caffe_Vergnano.jpg )



The stand of Caffe Vergnano will be entirely dedicated to the authentic Italian espresso, which best represents the know-how of the oldest Italian roasting.

World of Coffee will be the occasion to present the whole range of grains dedicated to the horeca world, created to satisfy the most demanding consumer. From the fruity Espresso Dolce '900 to the full bodied Espresso Crema '800, passing through the intense aroma and creaminess of the Espresso Ricco '700, for the strength of the Espresso Classico '600, the extremely delicate taste with pleasantly acidic notes and complex scents Sweet Extra 100% Arabica Espresso, and the delicate taste of Decaffeinated and Bio.

Visitor can also taste the "Ricetta Originale", which takes over the ancient recipe created in 1882 by the founder of the company Domenico Vergnano, the "1882", top-of-the-range blend.

Caffe Vergnano is the oldest Italian coffee roasting company. Managed by the Vergnano family since 1882, for over 135 years it has aimed to spread the culture and tradition of authentic Italian espresso around the world. Nowadays the company is still managed by the Vergnano family.

Caffe Vergnano exports to more than 90 countries around the world, employs over 140 people and it ranks among the top six coffee roasters in Italy. The success comes from to the constant search for quality perfection, appreciated by coffee connoisseurs worldwide. Today this mission is pursued with passion, enthusiasm and initiative spirit by the third and fourth generation of the Vergnano family.

The secret of the superior quality of all Caffe Vergnano blends comes from the meticulous selection of the world's best coffee origins. To achieve this result, the most prestigious coffee beans are selected and purchased directly in the places of origin. These high-quality blends are combined with a consolidated experience in coffee processing, which is still traditionally done through the slow roasting method by single origin. The cycles are all tailor set with different cooking times and temperatures depending on the origin, in order to perfection.

The Caffe Vergnano blends can be found in the retail channel, in the best cafés and in over 120 "Caffe Vergnano 1882", the coffee bar chain around the world.

More info: http://www.caffevergnano.com / http://www.kikakft.hu/

Diana Lisci - d.lisci@caffevergnano.com - +39 347 9745616

