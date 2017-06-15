Regulatory News:

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.08 FR0010259150 1600 119.91 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.09 FR0010259150 1525 119.43 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.09 FR0010259150 75 119.18 CHIX

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

