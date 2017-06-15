Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc ("Mainstay" or the "Company", Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA and ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange: MSTY.IE), a medical device company focused on bringing to market ReActiv8, an implantable restorative neurostimulation system to treat disabling Chronic Low Back Pain ("CLBP"), announces that Peter Crosby, Chief Executive Officer of Mainstay, will present at the JMP Securities 2017 Life Sciences Conference at the St. Regis New York, from Tuesday 20th to Wednesday 21st June 2017.

The presentation will be on Tuesday June 20th, beginning at 10:30am (EDT) and will last for 25 minutes.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website and at http://wsw.com/webcast/jmp33/msty.pa, with an archived version available for up to 30 days following the live presentation.

If you would like to meet with Mainstay management at this event, please contact the event organisers or investor-relations@mainstay-medical.com.

End

About Mainstay

Mainstay is a medical device company focused on bringing to market an innovative implantable restorative neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia and Germany, and its ordinary shares are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA) and the ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange (MSTY.IE).

About Chronic Low Back Pain

One of the recognised root causes of CLBP is impaired control by the nervous system of the muscles that dynamically stabilise the spine in the low back, and an unstable spine can lead to back pain. ReActiv8 is designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for contracting these muscles and thereby help to restore muscle control and improve dynamic spine stability, allowing the body to recover from CLBP.

People with CLBP usually have a greatly reduced quality of life and score significantly higher on scales for pain, disability, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders. Their pain and disability can persist despite the best available medical treatments, and only a small percentage of cases result from an identified pathological condition or anatomical defect that may be correctable with spine surgery. Their ability to work or be productive is seriously affected by the condition and the resulting days lost from work, disability benefits and health resource utilisation put a significant burden on individuals, families, communities, industry and governments.

Further information can be found at www.mainstay-medical.com

CAUTION in the United States, ReActiv8 is limited by federal law to investigational use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005916/en/

Contacts:

PR and IR Enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications (international strategic communications business and trade media)

Chris Gardner, Mary-Jane Elliott, Jessica Hodgson, Hendrik Thys

Tel: +44 203 709 5700 +44 7921 697 654

Email: mainstaymedical@consilium-comms.com

or

FTI Consulting (for Ireland)

Jonathan Neilan

Tel: +353 1 765 0886

Email: jonathan.neilan@fticonsulting.com

or

NewCap (for France)

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 20 40

Email: lvdelouvrier@newcap.fr

or

AndreasBohne.Com/Kötting Consulting (for Germany)

Andreas Bohne

Tel: +49 2102 1485368

Email: abo@andreasbohne.com

or

Investor Relations:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Brian Ritchie

Tel: + 1 (212) 915-2578

Email: britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

or

ESM Advisers:

Davy

Fergal Meegan or Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Email: fergal.meegan@davy.ie or barry.murphy2@davy.ie