FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 June 2017 at 09:00 EEST



The Oslo City Council (Bystyret) has approved the ownership restructuring of Hafslund ASA between the City of Oslo and Fortum. The transactions received approval from the Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish competition authorities in May and June. The transactions are still subject to one regulatory approval in Norway and the fulfilment of the customary closing conditions. The closing of the transactions is expected during the third quarter of 2017.



The ownership restructuring was originally published on 26 April 2017.



Additional information: Måns Holmberg, Acting Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 44 518 1518



