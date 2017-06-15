Kamux Oyj: Kamux continues to expand: 40th car showroom in Finland to be opened in August in Espoo

Kamux Corporation Press Release 15 June 2017 at 9:00

Kamux continues to expand: 40th car showroom in Finland to be opened in August in Espoo

Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, continues its strong growth. The company is expanding its operations in the Helsinki Metropolitan area by opening a new car showroom in Olarinluoma, Espoo in August.

Firm foothold on the Helsinki Metropolitan area

"With our new showroom, we are gaining an even firmer foothold on the used cars market in Finland. We already have one showroom in Espoo, and at the moment, we have a total of six showrooms in the metropolitan area. Naturally, we are interested in strengthening our position in this area even further. We are opening a new car showroom in Olarinluoma, Espoo in August," says Jussi Mäkinen, Finnish Country Director.

The location of the new showroom was chosen because of its excellent location in a well-known car retail area, where customers are used to shop for cars. The population of the area is also on the rise, the area is already within good connections, and in the future it can be reached by the West Metro.

Kamux is continuously hiring new sales staff

"As a growing company, we are continuously hiring new staff, particularly new salespersons. We strive to be a car retail chain, where our customers find it easy and comfortable to shop, and this is why we invest a lot in training our sales staff. The right attitude is key and, therefore, previous experience in car sales is not inevitable," Mäkinen says.

The entire, extensive selection of cars within the reach of customers

The new Espoo showroom will serve all customers of the Helsinki Metropolitan area and is an excellent addition to the showroom network of an area with a strong population concentration.

"True to the Kamux operation model, the entire selection of 3,000 cars available in Finland, and the cars we have in Sweden and Germany, are within the reach of our customers, regardless of which showroom they choose to do business in or through which channel they wish to contact us," says Mäkinen.





Further enquiries

Jussi Mäkinen, Country Director, Kamux Finland, +358 50 590 5860

Satu Heikkilä, Director of Communications and Marketing, Kamux Corporation, +358 400 629 337



Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 39 car showrooms in Finland, nine in Sweden and two in Germany Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 140,000 used cars, of which 36,290 were sold in 2016. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com (http://www.kamux.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kamux Oyj via Globenewswire

