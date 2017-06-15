Brazil's energy agency EPE has released a new study that recommends the improvement of the transmission system of the northern and north-western areas of the state of Minas Gerais, which is expected to host a considerable portion of the solar projects selected in the country's auctions held in the past years.

Through its energy auctions held between 2013 and 2015, Brazil has allocated approximately 2.65 GW of PV capacity for a total of 96 large-scale solar projects. The state of Minas Gerais was the state with the second largest share (19.2%) in solar ...

