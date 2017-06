LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) announced that the overall performance of the Group has been in line with expectations in respect of the year ended 31 May 2017. The Group said its balance sheet remains strong with cash generation for the period also in line with expectations.



PZ Cussons said the final results for the year ended 31 May 2017 will be announced on 25 July 2017.



