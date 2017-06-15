

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) and Virgin Media announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses to benefit from advanced TV advertising across both Virgin TV and Sky platforms. The partnership covers both targeted linear and video on demand TV advertising, with Virgin Media making use of technology developed by parent company, Liberty Global, as well as Sky's AdSmart.



The companies said advertisers will be able to target a potential audience over time of more than 30 million viewers; putting it on par with leading social networks. Virgin Media's Pat Kiely and Sky Media's Jamie West will be leading the development of the strategic partnership.



