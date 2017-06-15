

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property Trust Limited (UKCM.L) Thursday said it has acquired a single let, Grade A office building in Sheffield, from Ediston Property Investment Co. plc for 20.17 million pounds, reflecting a net initial yield of 5%.



The prominent building comprises 61,638 sq ft of Grade A office space, which fits the Company's strategy of acquiring good quality assets let to strong tenant covenants. The current availability of Grade A office space in Sheffield is limited, with a projection of less than five months' supply in the market.



The company noted that the asset is let to Capita Business Services Limited, which is part of Capita plc, on a lease with annual indexed linked rent increases and 22 years to expiry. Delivering a current rent of 1.08 million per annum, the transaction further increases UKCPT's exposure to long term, secure and growing income streams.



The company in February bought a pre-let distribution warehouse development in Burton upon Trent, let on a 15 year lease with RPI inflation linked rent increases, for 22.2 million pounds.



The two acquisitions, at a combined 42.4 million pounds, deliver a blended yield of 5.4%.



Will Fulton, Fund Manager at Standard Life Investments, said, 'We have undertaken a significant amount of asset management activity during the course of 2017 and our strong focus throughout has been on further improving the income profile of our portfolio. To this end, the new asset in Sheffield meets our current preference for long term, secure and growing rents, while at the same time further enhancing our dividend cover.'



