

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a faster rate in April, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



National output grew a working-day-adjusted 3.8 percent year-over-year in April, following a 2.8 percent climb in March, which was revised up from a 1.3 percent increase reported earlier.



The measure has been rising since November 2015.



Primary production rose by 2.0 percent, secondary production by 5.0 percent and services by close on 5.0 percent from April 2016, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, economic output grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from March, when it fell by 0.04 percent.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that country's current account deficit narrowed to EUR 0.7 billion in April from EUR 0.9 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX