

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) reported pretax profit of 21.9 million pounds for the year ended 30 April 2017 compared to 11.3 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the financial year from continuing operations was 22.6 million pounds or 45.7 pence per share compared to 16.0 million pounds or 32.3 pence per share. Profit before tax before special items was 35.6 million pounds compared to 32.3 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations increased to 64.4 pence from 56.8 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue increased by 6.2% to 294.0 million pounds from 276.9 million pounds, prior year. Bespak delivered growth of 3.3% to 121.1 million pounds while Aesica revenue grew by 8.2% to 172.9 million pounds. The Group achieved underlying growth of 2% at constant exchange rates.



The Board of Consort Medical proposed an increased final dividend of 13.21 pence, making a total dividend for the year of 20.30 pence.



Jon Glenn, CEO of Consort Medical, said: 'Group performance is expected to be broadly in line with our near-term expectations for the current financial year, despite some headwinds from contract phasing. The Board remains confident about the prospects for the Group.'



