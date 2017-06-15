As part of the inaugural National Clean Air Day (NCAD), enLight is delighted to announce the launch of its new Smart Cities Pilot Kit, designed to help councils and local authorities understand and address air quality and the associated causes.

A recent parliamentary report provides compelling evidence for change, stating that every year a significant number of premature deaths are caused as the result of poor air quality. Given these substantial challenges and inspired by the first National Clean Air Day, enLight has developed a solution that not only measures the key gasses responsible for poor air quality, but also overlays this data on other environmental factors such as traffic type and quantity, ambient temperature, humidity and barometric pressure.

The new enLight Smart City Pilot Kit combines an enLight lighting upgrade with a selection of enSense™ sensors for monitoring air quality, noise levels, localised flooding and microclimate levels. The kits enable local authorities to try out new smart city data collection technologies and use the data to build a business case for a larger deployment. The Smart City Pilot Kits are offered in recommended bundles to provide statistically relevant data but they can be customised subject to specific priorities and available budget.

Laura Peacock, Innovation and Research Manager Infrastructure, Innovation and Development Communities, Oxfordshire County Council commented, 'As part of our Smart Oxford initiative, Oxfordshire County Councilare committed to finding innovative solutions to tackling the challenges all cities face in improving the quality of life for our citizens. We welcome collaboration with companies such as enLight to help us identify the best solutions.'

Chris Large, Senior Partner, Global Action Plan said "Our research shows the majority of urban residents want to see action to tackle pollution. National Clean Air Day aims to help people to play their part in reducing pollution, while avoiding its health impacts. It is also clear that the public wants business and government to join them in tackling pollution as swiftly as possible. If new technologies and ideas can speed up progress, we should welcome them to the mission to clean up our air."

Levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), emitted mostly by diesel vehicles, have been above legal limits in almost 90% of urban areas in the UK since 2010 and toxic fumes are estimated to cause 23,500 early deaths a year. 68% of travel to and from work is by car and 46% of 5-10 year olds are driven to school but air pollution is 9-12 times higher inside a car than on the street. Air pollution levels are often higher in the morning but time-based levels across multiple locations are not easy to assess without the use of dedicated sensors like those now available as part of the Smart City Pilot Kit. High air pollution is linked to low birth weight and premature births and that the costs to society of air pollution are similar to those caused by obesity and smoking.

Gary Atkinson, CEO of enLight stated 'With such worrying statistics facing the nation, air quality is now a key priority for communities across the country so we are delighted to be working with councils to help them to better understand their environment and to deploy our innovative technology to support the goal for cleaner cities, towns and villages.'

