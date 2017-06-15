Global Mobile Game Publishing Service, GameMine, Hires Former Centili CEO, Ante Ukalovic, As CEO, GameMine Europe

Ukalovic to Drive GameMine's Global Direction and Secure Strategic Partnerships While Building the Company's European Team

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GameMine Inc., a US-based mobile game publisher, is pleased to announce it has hired former direct carrier billing industry executive, Ante Ukalovic, as CEO of GameMine Europe. Ukalovic leaves his previous position as CEO of one of the world's leading direct carrier billing service providers, Centili, to join GameMine's multinational mobile game publishing company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523521/Gamemine_Ante_Ukalovic.jpg

As CEO of GameMine Europe, Ukalovic will be responsible for building the company's European team while playing a key role in developing GameMine's global initiatives, and will also be forging strategic partnerships with international mobile carriers and game development companies.

"GameMine is providing mobile gamers and mobile game developers the world-over with an economical and profitable alternative to traditional mobile gaming,"says Ukalovic. "By giving developers global distribution and ad-free monetization for their games while offering gamers a new way to access a plethora of mobile games without a credit card, GameMine is capitalizing on a huge underserved market in an innovative way.

GameMine operates an international mobile game platform that provides consumers with a diverse selection of theme-based mobile gaming portals which encompass a wide range of gaming interests. GameMine's international team is comprised of a network of developers and gaming experts in more than 25 countries who develop, license and acquire mobile games, then provide them to consumers in an ad-free, subscription-based manner, with purchases billed directly through mobile carriers.

About GameMine

GameMine Inc. is a US-based mobile game publisher headquartered in Los Angeles, California. GameMine develops, licenses and acquires mobile games, then provides them to consumers in more than 135 countries through a subscription-based mobile game marketplace. Consisting of a global network of talented developers and gaming experts, multiple industry-leading mobile carrier partnerships and a presence on Google Play, GameMine provides a diverse variety of genre-based mobile gaming portals to satisfy a wide range of gaming interests.

Website: https://www.gamemine.com/

Social:

https://www.facebook.com/GameMinesocials

https://twitter.com/gameminesocials

https://www.instagram.com/gameminesocials/?hl=en

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519848/Gamemine_Logo.jpg