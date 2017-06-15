European Companies Could Uncover €58bn In Technology Savings With Apptio

The "CIOs system of record" continues growth in region, adding Air Liquide, Rabobank, Ubisoft and many more to its European client base

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Apptio, the business management system of record for hybrid IT, has expanded its European customer base as some of the most influential organisations in the region embrace technology cost transparency and automated IT planning. IT organisations across all sizes and verticals including Air Liquide, Boehringer Ingelheim, EDF Energy, EDP-Energias de Portugal, Pon Holdings, Rabobank and Ubisoft have selected Apptio as their business management system of record. As IT spending levels continue to rise across Europe, many organisations have adopted Apptio to optimize IT spend, drive innovation and service transformation, and enhance relationships with their business partners.

According to Gartner Research, IT spending across Europe is expected to reach €1.17 trillion this yeari. Apptio arms IT leaders with granular transparency into all of their IT costs enabling them to make informed, fact-based decisions about IT investments. By implementing Apptio's SaaS applications, based on a recent Forrester study, Apptio believes that European organisations can identify approximately five percent of total IT spend to be saved or reallocated towards innovative new projects. If implemented across Europe, Apptio has the potential to uncover more than €58 billion in savings for IT leaders. These savings are based on findings derived from a recent Forrester study on the total economic impact of the Technology Business Management (TBM) methodology employed by Apptio.

Apptio EMEA now has a presence across the region in the UK, France, Germany, Nordics, Benelux and the Middle East. Organisations that leverage Apptio can optimise their spending by eliminating redundancies, shift spend from "run" to "grow" and make more strategic technology investments. European organisations such as Shell and Nationwide Building Society have already leveraged Apptio to drive significant business outcomes.

"European IT leaders are committed to delivering the highest-quality IT services at competitive rates. Despite rising IT spending across Europe, strategic IT leaders are always looking for ways to reduce their run costs and focus more on adopting and implementing innovative technologies," said Colin Rowland, SVP EMEA at Apptio. "Armed with transparency into spending and a strategic plan, Apptio customers are empowered to run their IT organisations like a business and deliver maximum value to their partners."

