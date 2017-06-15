PayBreak Limited Successful £24.5m Investment Funding

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PayBreak Limited, a leading fintech company active in consumer finance, announces the conclusion of a fundraising round that has seen the company raise £24.5m of equity.

"This fundraising shows high confidence in our performance to date and expectations for the future," stated Julia Throop, Managing Director.

The fundraising was well supported by its existing shareholders, and saw the entry of new investors. In the last financial year PayBreak grew exponentially and the funds raised will be used to accelerate the further growth and development of the company.

Joost Schuijff, Chairman comments "Consumer finance is a high growth market and our innovative finance products, resilient, highly scalable technology and operational expertise allow us to make considerable inroads into this market whilst upholding ethical, safe lending for our consumers."

About PayBreak:

Trading since 2012, PayBreak, is a consumer lender which uses innovative technology to operate a unique point of sale lending platform, under the afforditNOW brand, allowing merchants to offer a broad range of finance products to their customers. Our client base includes companies in the retail, healthcare and education and training sectors. These different sectors all have unique business requirements which afforditNOW is able to meet with its flexible and bespoke lending products that fit both our clients and their consumers' needs.

http://www.afforditnow.com