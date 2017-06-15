sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,91 Euro		+0,338
+0,73 %
WKN: 897013 ISIN: US4579852082 Ticker-Symbol: IL3 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,989
47,288
09:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION46,91+0,73 %