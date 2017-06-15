PLAINSBORO, N.J., 2017-06-15 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) today announced that it is holding its second International Symposium on Tissue Technologies in Berlin, Germany on June 15 - 16, 2017.



Following the success of the first International Tissue Technologies Symposium in 2016, Integra is holding a second event, offering a two-day scientific symposium, which will bring together more than 100 surgeons from Europe and the United States. The 2017 International Symposium on Tissue Technologies will present an overview of different surgical techniques used in various medical fields, such as dermal reconstruction and regeneration, and plastic and reconstructive procedures in breast and complex abdominal wall repair. A faculty of world-renowned key opinion leaders will join the meeting to share their experience and viewpoints during the different scientific sessions and discussions.



"As a world leader in regenerative technologies, Integra is committed to offering a best-in-class medical education platform that will enable physicians to benefit from the experience of some of the world's leading plastic and reconstructive surgeons," said Stephane Corp, Integra's vice president, Tissue Technologies, Europe.



"We share with many surgeons a strong vision of all the scientific benefits brought by the soft tissue repair technologies. We believe that these technologies will continue to help improve patients' lives, and we are proud to offer a forum where practitioners can share best practices and techniques learned from their personal experience with patients."



About Integra Integra LifeSciences is dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can concentrate on providing the best patient care. Integra offers innovative solutions, including leading plastic and regenerative technologies, in specialty surgical solutions, and orthopedics and tissue technologies.



