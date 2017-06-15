June 15, 2017, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Talenom Plc shares (short name: TNOM) commenced today on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Talenom is a Small Cap company within the Industrials sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Finland in June 2015. Talenom Plc is the 57th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics* over the years. Talenom is the 53th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017, and it represents the eight listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2017.



Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services for its clients. Talenom also provides its clients with electronical financing tools and has its own software development. In 2016, Talenom Group reported a net turnover of 37 million euros, representing an increase of 12.0 % compared to the preceding year. Talenom possesses a strong history of growth - Talenom reached an average annual net turnover growth of 13% in the fiscal years 2011 - 2016. For more information, please visit http://www.talenom.fi/en



"Being listed on the main market seems like the natural continuum for us in regard to improving our recognition and the liquidity of our shares. Besides, the window of opportunity is now open considering the strong growth in our net turnover and profitability in 2016 and in the first quarter of this year. The past two years in the First North Finland market have laid a good foundation for being listed in the main market. The expectations of a listed company are no surprise to us, which helps us to serve our shareholders and other important stakeholders even better", said Jussi Paaso, CEO of Talenom Plc.



"We warmly welcome Talenom Plc to Nasdaq Helsinki main market after being listed on First North for two years", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are excited to see the fifth company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki main market. This manifests that the concept of First North offering a stepping stone to the main market also works well also for Finnish companies."



*Main markets at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



