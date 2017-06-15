Around 300 MW of PV and wind power plants will be selected in the future cross-border auctions, in which German developers will have to deal with competitors from other EU neighbor countries. In the pilot cross-border solar auction held last year, all selected projects were located in Denmark.

The German cabinet has released on Wednesday the decree for the future cross-border wind/solar auctions. The auctions were recommended by the EU Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP), when it approved the country's new renewable energy law EEG 2017.

The EU authorities imposed that at least ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...