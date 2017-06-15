

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) announced, Carla serrano, CEO of Publicis New York and Chief Strategy Officer of Publicis Communications, is promoted to the role of Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. The second nomination is Veronique Weill, who will join the Group as General Manager, effective September 1, taking responsibility for Re:Sources, IT, Real Estate, Insurance and M&A.



The Group also introduced two new management bodies; the first is the Executive Committee; and the second is the Management Committee. The Executive Committee will be responsible for the transformation of the Group and will meet in person every month. The Management Committee will meet every quarter and be fully responsible for the operations throughout the Group.



