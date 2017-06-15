

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased more than initially estimated in April, latest figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



The retail sales value climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in April instead of a 0.2 percent rise reported initially. However, it was much slower than the 3.6 percent growth in March.



Among retail trade industries, daily consumer goods trade grew by 1.9 percent, while sales in department stores contracted by the same amount.



The volume of retail sales rose 0.8 percent in April from a year ago, faster than the 0.4 percent gain seen in the flash report.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX