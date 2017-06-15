Voltaic Minerals Corp.: Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. Confirm Initial Tests Successful for Lithium Extraction Process

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VLT, OTC PINK: VTCCF, FSE: 2P61) (the "Company" or "Voltaic") is pleased to announce that Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. ("LiST") has provided an interim update from their process facility in Northern California. The Company had engaged LiST on an interim basis to continue its development of a Lithium extraction process for non-conventional brines (see news release dated April 11, 2017).

Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. has completed preliminary testing using its hybrid technology for the recovery of Lithium from natural brines. LiST is pleased to confirm they have produced solutions with significant enhancement of Lithium concentration and Lithium/Calcium ratios in its initial screening tests. William Bourcier of LiST comments, "We are very pleased that our initial process results confirmed our ability to enhance Lithium concentration of non-conventional brine. We are extremely optimistic that increased selectivity performance and concentration enhancement can be expected as optimization testing proceeds." In addition, LiST intends to have their data analysed by a third party laboratory for independent verification.

The stated objective of LiST is to develop a process for Voltaic that would put them into the lowest quartile of Lithium production costs from natural brines in the United States. Tom Currin, Voltaic Project Manager states, "If successful, this process could create value from known resources in the US and globally. The company is incorporating selective techniques, used commercially in mineral extraction and water treatment, in a novel fashion to achieve a result not yet seen in the Lithium process sector." LiST will be issuing periodic updates of their process development work and achieved results as optimization testing continues.

Definitive Agreement Update

Voltaic Minerals Corp. and Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. are continuing to work very closely on developing the lithium extraction process. Under the exclusivity agreement, both LiST and Voltaic will continue work toward the finalization of a definitive agreement, but need more results of testing in order to do so. The definitive agreement is intended to govern the utilization of the lithium extraction process worldwide on non-conventional brines. As a result Voltaic and LiST have mutually agreed to extend the exclusivity agreement to incorporate further testing.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted options to acquire 380,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, an "Optioned Share") at a price of $0.10 per Optioned Share for a period of five years to two consultants of the Company.

About Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc.

Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. technical team has over 85 years of combined Lithium processing experience and is extremely optimistic about the potential that the extraction method could economically process non-conventional brines and effectively unlock such brines across the globe. LiST is currently using artificial brine that is similar in nature to the Green Energy brine identified in historic fluid analysis.

About Voltaic Minerals Corp.

Voltaic Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based Lithium exploration company which owns 100% of the Green Energy Lithium Project that encompasses 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims and is in Grand County, 15 km west of the city of Moab, Utah. Lithium and other minerals occur at the property in an over-saturated brine (40% minerals, 60% water) discovered during historic oil exploration when drill wells intercepted Clastic Bed #14 of the Paradox formation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP.

"Darryl Jones"

Darryl Jones

President and CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

info@voltaicminerals.com

SOURCE: Voltaic Minerals Corp.