Design Your Own Coloured Diamond Rings With "Les Adorables" by Yves Frey Diamonds

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One in 10,000. That is the ratio of natural coloured diamonds to white diamonds.

London-based Diamond Merchant, Yves Frey, is renowned for his passion in pursuit of the most spectacular coloured diamonds, from the popular cognacs and yellows to the very rare pinks and blues.

To share his passion with the public Yves has created two collections of rings, Les Adorables andLes Mini-Adorables.

Yves likes his clients to get involved in the design and selection process, choosing exactly which stone, where to place it and what metal to set it in. Not only does this bring a deeper understanding of the nature of coloured diamonds, it creates real satisfaction and pleasure in owning the resulting ring.

With Les Adorables collection bands of gold or platinum are interlinked with a natural fancy colour central diamond resting in between. Other stones can then be added to the individual design.

Les Mini-Adorables are smaller versions, designed to stack and collect.

One of the key attractions of the concept is its flexibility. Clients can choose a stone and setting that is both to their taste and within their budget, making each personalised ring as affordable or as indulgent as they like.

Clients are invited to look at some of the possible combinations onwww.lesadorables.com

The choice of metals and colour, size, style and positioning of the main diamond in each design is then selected during a consultation between Yves and his client. This can be done via emails, skype or in person at his showroom in Central London.

3 examples of Les Adorables creations:http://www.lesadorables.com/press/

Once the design is finalised, each ring is then hand-made by Yves Frey Diamonds.

Contact:

Yves Frey

yves@yvesfreydiamonds.com

Tel:+44-(0)-207-242-5511



www.yvesfreydiamonds.com

www.lesadorables.com