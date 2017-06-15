Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Strategy/Company/ Operations Update NCSP Volumes for January-May 2017 Totaled 63.5 mln tons 15-Jun-2017 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release *NCSP Volumes for January-May 2017 Totaled 63.5 mln tons* 15.06.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that its consolidated cargo turnover for January-March 2017 totaled 63 469 thousand tons. *Transshipments of liquid cargo* in the reporting period totaled 48 582 thousand tons, of which crude oil accounted for 34 075 thousand tons, refined oil products comprised 13 942 thousand tons, and UAN liquid fertilizer and seed oils totaled 339 thousand tons and 226 thousand tons respectively. *Transshipment of bulk cargo *in January-May 2017 increased by 1 503 thousand tons or 30.3% year-on-year and totaled 6 467 thousand tons. Transshipment of grain increased by 1 780 thousand tons or 75.5% year-on-year and comprised 4 137 thousand tons. Growth rate accelerated by 11.5 percent points compared to January-April 2017. Transshipment of coal increased by 148 thousand tons or 21.6% year-on-year reaching 832 thousand tons. Volumes of iron ore and ore concentrate, chemical cargo, and sugar for the period totaled 990 thousand tons, 357 thousand tons, and 151 thousand tons respectively. *Transshipment of general cargo *in January-May 2017 totaled 5 715 thousand tons, including 4 993 thousand tons of ferrous metals, 481 thousand tons of nonferrous metals, 143 thousand tons of timber, and 98 thousand tons of perishable goods. *Container traffic *in the reporting period was up 10.9% year-on-year in tonnage and up 20.2% year-on-year in TEU, totaling 2 554 thousand tons or 252 thousand TEU. Growth rates accelerated by 3.3 and 6.8 percent point respectively compared to January-April 2017. *Transshipment of other (bulk and general) cargo *totaled 151 thousand tons. *NCSP Group Cargo Turnover for January-May 2017 (thousand tons)* 5M 2017 5M 2016 Change Change % *Cargo turnover, total* *63 469* *62 590* *878* *1.4%* *Liquid cargo, total* *48 582* *48 929* *-347* *-0.7%* Crude oil 34 075 34 434 -359 -1.0% Oil products 13 942 14 129 -187 -1.3% UAN 339 238 101 42.4% Seed oils 226 128 98 76.6% *Bulk cargo, total* *6 467* *4 964* *1 503* *30.3%* Grain 4 137 2 357 1 780 75.5% Chemical cargo* 357 451 -94 -20.8% Sugar 151 337 -186 -55.2% Iron ore and ore concentrate 990 1 135 -145 -12.8% Coal 832 684 148 21.6% *General cargo, total* *5 715* *6 221* *-506* *-8.1%* Ferrous metals 4 993 5 531 -538 -9.7% Timber 143 213 -70 -32.9% _Timber (thousand cubic 260 385 -125 -32.5% meters)_ Non-ferrous metals 481 451 30 6.7% Perishable cargo 98 26 72 276.9% *Containers* *2 554* *2 304* *250* *10.9%* _Containers (thousand TEU)_ _252_ _209.7_ _42.3_ _20.2%_ *Other cargo* *151* *172* *-21* *-12.2%* *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: UPD TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4302 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 583269 15-Jun-2017

June 15, 2017 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)