PJSC PIK Group / Official List Notice PJSC PIK Group: Cancellation of Listing 15-Jun-2017 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNEX 1* *LR5.3.1R(12) ANNOUNCEMENT* *Cancellation of Listing* 15 June 2017 PIK Group (MOEX: PIKK, LSE: PIKK) (the "*Company*") announces that at 8:00 a.m. (London time) today, the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("*UKLA*") cancelled the standard listing of the Company's global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares ("*GDRs*") from the Official List of the UKLA and the London Stock Exchange ("*LSE*") cancelled the trading of the Company's GDRs on the Main Market of the LSE. The Company will continue to list its ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol "PIKK". *** *ENQUIRIESPIK contacts* *Investors * Polina Kurshetsova Tel: +7 495 505 97 33 ext. 3785 E-mail: ir@pik.ru *Media* Natalia Mikhna +7 909 913 14 70 pressa@pik.ru *EM contacts* *Moscow* Denis Denisov Tel: +7 985 410 3544 E-mail: denisov@em-comms.com London Peter Morley Tel: +44 7927 186645 E-mail: morley@em-comms.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC PIK Group 19 bld 1 Barrikadnaya Street 123242 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 505 97 33 Fax: +7 (495) 229 90 11 E-mail: ir@pik.ru Internet: www.pik-group.ru ISIN: US69338N2062, RU000A0JP7J7 WKN: A0MSSL Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: NOT TIDM: PIK Sequence No.: 4303 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 583263 15-Jun-2017

