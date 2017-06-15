

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Swiss producer and import prices for May were released.



After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.



As of 3:16 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0889 against the euro, 1.2386 against the pound, 0.9722 against the U.S. dollar and 112.65 against the yen.



At 3:30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank's interest rate announcement is due. The central bank is expected to maintain the LIBOR rate at -1.25 percent.



