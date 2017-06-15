

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation eased as estimated in May, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 1.2 percent rise seen in April. The annual rate matched preliminary estimate published on May 31.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.1 percent in April. The monthly rate for May was revised down from 0.1 percent.



The Insee said the stability was the result of a rebound in food prices, particularly fresh products, offset by a fall in energy prices and, to a lesser extent, in tobacco prices.



Inflation, based on harmonized consumer prices, slowed to 0.9 percent, in line with estimate, from 1.4 percent in April. On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat as initially reported.



Data showed that core inflation eased slightly to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent in the previous month.



