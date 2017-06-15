

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate decreased more than expected in March to the lowest level in six months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to 11.7 percent in March from 12.6 percent in the preceding month. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 12.0 percent.



Moreover, the latest jobless rate marked the weakest since September 2016, when it was 11.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 3.64 million in March from 3.90 million in February. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 3.02 million.



The youth unemployment rate that applies to the 15-24 age group, climbed to 21.4 percent in March fro 17.0 percent in the same month last year.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped from 11.7 percent in February to 11.5 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX