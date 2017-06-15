LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - ThreatMetrix ® , The Digital Identity Company ® , today highlighted key moments from the Digital Identity Summit 2017: The Currency of Trust, which was held at London's iconic Shard building on 12-13 th June.

Digital, risk and fraud professionals came together from a dozen countries to explore the critical role of establishing trusted identities online, to power today's digital economy. This event is part of the global Digital Identity Summit series, which is in its seventh year.

Speakers represented key brands from across the region, including Lloyds Banking Group, Accenture, Visa, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Just Eat, Gemalto and Aite Group. This diversity illustrates the cross-industry collaboration required to facilitate a shared intelligence approach to combatting rising fraud across the region. This is of paramount importance, as Europe was recently revealed as the number one region for perpetrating cybercrime on the ThreatMetrix global network. 1

"While the digital economy is thriving, the ever-present threat of cybercrime has hindered many digital businesses from realising their full revenue potential. Authenticating users dynamically, based on an understanding of their true digital identities, enables accurate trust decisions and unlocks new, cross-border revenue streams," said Armen Najarian, CMO of ThreatMetrix.

The Summit gave business leaders and industry professionals from throughout the region the opportunity to learn about the critical issues affecting their business. The guest speakers and ThreatMetrix experts shared insights on topics such as digital identity, identity theft, open banking and customer-centric security.

"Today's digital economy means organisations must be able to transact freely and openly with their online consumers. But cybercrime is holding this back," said Geoff White, investigative technology journalist and host of the EMEA Digital Identity Summit. "Establishing trust online is a business imperative, and central to this is understanding identity, and preventing the abuse of personal details off the back of data breaches."

The Summit also featured the 2017 Digital Identity Excellence Awards, in honour of those who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with digital identity.

The winners of the EMEA 2017 Awards were:

Sky, winner of the Debut award, for eye-catching early results

Commercial Bank of Dubai, winner of the Action award, given for impactful business results

paysafecard.com, winner of the Partner award for most effective partnership with ThreatMetrix

The global community will be gathering for the next edition of the Digital Identity Summit in San Francisco from September 18-20, 2017.

To find out more visit www.digitalidentitysummit.com

1 ThreatMetrix Q1 2017 Cybercrime Report

