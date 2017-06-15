Z3 Technology Unveils Dual Camera H.265 Full HD Video Encoder System at IFSEC 2017

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Z3 Technology, LLC, a leading provider of video encoding systems, is excited to announce the release of a video encoder system designed to support two IP video cameras in full HD video resolutions at IFSEC 2017. Ideal for visible and IR surveillance and UAV platforms, the FV2K-DCK-10 offers real-time streaming with the lowest bandwidth and compression technology.

"The versatile design of the FV2K-DCK-10 allows users to incorporate two cameras while only utilizing one video encoder system. This provides a substantial cost and space savings compared to using two separate encoders when designing and updating security systems." Aaron Caldwell, CEO, Z3 Technology said.

The FV2K-DCK-10 supports two visible and/or infrared cameras up to 1080p60 each, with the ability to select H.265 or H.264 for each camera independently. The flexible design allows for symmetrical or asymmetrical small form factor configurations for PTZ designs or bidirectional fixed camera solutions. The eloquently designed encoder can simultaneous stream and record in H.265 and H.264 from one full HD visible camera and one IR camera in SD resolutions.

Camera interface options include LVDS, NTSC/PAL, Cameralink, parallel CMOS, BT656 and BT1120. In addition, on-board interfaces include RS-485, RS-232, Ethernet (PoE enabled), HDMI output and recording to a USB or Micro-SD card storage. The video encoder provides remote serial control protocol communications support for most cameras including Sony VISCA, DRS, FLIR and others over the IP network.

Z3 will be showcasing the FV2K-DCK-10 at IFSEC 2017 in London on 20-22 June. To schedule a meeting with our sales team, contact sales@Z3technology.com. For additional design services and support, or to learn about Z3's additional camera solution offerings, visit our website at www.Z3technology.com/camera-solutions/.

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology is an industry-leading, USA-based manufacturer of video encoding and IP camera systems. The camera solutions product line features the latest in compression technology, including H.265/HEVC and H.264, while delivering resolutions of up to 4K video. Z3 can be contacted world-wide through our global distribution network or at our corporate office as follows:

