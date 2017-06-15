The Evacuator: Necessary Last Resort From Burning Skyscraper

LONDON and UDEN, Netherlands, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dutch invention was previously presented to the World Fire Safety Conference in London and could have prevented victims

As presented to the world on June 10, 2014, victims of disasters such as this week in London can be prevented. The Evacuator is a last resort for people in need by evacuating people via a steel cable on the outside of a building. The device can save thousands of lives all over the world, from high-rise residents to wind turbine engineers.

The Evacuator was previously shown to the world at the International Tall Building Fire Safety Conference at Greenwich University, under the guidance of Professor Ed Galea, from June 17 to June 20, 2014 in London. In the Netherlands, the device was demonstrated at the provincial house in Den Bosch on July 3, 2014. In the meanwhile, Discovery Channel made and broadcasted a documentary about the Evacuator, which also illustrates the application in wind turbines, and now Evacuators are used in various industries.

The Evacuator is a device that is placed in an apartment or logistics space and lets four to 16 people descend up to 300 meters at a time. The Evacuator always works, even when electricity is down the Evacuator works. Individuals automatically descend in a safety harness on a fire resistant steel cable at a speed of 1 meter per second. The Evacuator is the last resort when lifts are disabled, emergency exits are unusable and when the fire brigade cannot get access to individual(s) in need. What the airbag is for cars is The Evacuator for high-rise buildings and skyscrapers. With this technique lives can be saved in case of a disaster and this technique is available for 99 percent of all high-rise buildings in the world.

The Evacuator has been developed and tested by Dutch companies and is being produced in the Netherlands. The device has been approved by the German inspection institute DEKRA and has an EN341 certification.

For more information: http://www.evacuator.com/en/

or

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOl0lHRmwYE&t=25s,

Evacuation High Rise Building and Wind Turbine!