1,606 Euro
+1,58 %
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire
London, June 15

FirstGroup plc (the "Company")

Additional Listing

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 2,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of FirstGroup plc to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected on 16 June 2017.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of shares granted pursuant to the FirstGroup plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman +44 (0) 207 7725 2731
Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant.


