Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Company Directory Database" directory to their offering.

This Database offers the most extensive and paramount information and database available worldwide in providing companies within all business sectors and contact searches alongside the full addresses, telephone numbers for all companies, emails, websites, employee counts, and turnover, these just to name some of the filters available.

The best prospects are rapidly identified and it expands your potential with International, European and Worldwide databases adopted to your needs.

This database provides instant access to complete information on all types of companies of interest to you (Prospects, clients, competitors). This also enables you to conduct your sales and marketing activities by effective means, and provides your sales and marketing teams with prospect details.

Finally, please suggest any USP's (Unique Selling Points) your product has, which you are aware of, that make it more unique than in comparison to similar products:

Fast, Effective and Far-Reaching Data Services:

1. Product Unique, highly-coveted product unmatched and far-reaching, whereby cannot be found elsewhere.

2. Affordability Detailed worldwide data and functionalities offered that are unrivalled in the market and so emphasizes its value.

3. Data Quality Competitive analytical data services maximizes customer's revenue.

All Business Categories/ Sectors/ Industries included within the Database

Job titles All job titles are broken down into sub categories and located within each job function listed

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b64mpp/european_company

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005457/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Marketing Lists