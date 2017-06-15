Thursday the 15th of June 2017 is the last trading day for government bond RGKB 1059 MM, 10-year benchmark bond in the electronic market STO EIM Super Benchmarks.



The first trading day with RGKB 1060 MM as 10-year benchmark bond will be Friday the 16th of June 2017.



Short Name: RGKB 1060 MM ISIN: SE0009496367



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635317